Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Robert Pattinson dons the new Batman suit in camera test footage released for The Batman by director Matt Reeves.

Reeves uploaded a brief clip of Pattinson as Batman on video sharing site Vimeo on Thursday.

The footage is dark and offers only a brief glimpse of how the new Batman suit looks. The chest piece displaying a new Batman symbol is featured along with part of Pattinson's cowl.

Reeves confirmed on Twitter that the film's cinematographer Greig Fraser shot the clip and that the music played during the footage is from the film's composer Michael Giacchino.

The Batman is set for release on June 25, 2021. Production on the superhero epic began in January.

Zoe Kravitz stars as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

"I'm still in the process of talking to Matt Reeves who is the director and wrote the script and wrote a really, like beautiful, dark, moving script. Really gorgeous," Farrell said previously.