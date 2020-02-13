Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of its new movie The Green Knight.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the medieval fantasy film Thursday featuring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, the nephew of King Arthur (Sean Harris).

The preview opens with Gawain (Patel) confessing to Arthur (Harris) and his queen (Kate Dickie) that he has no tales of valor to tell yet. Gawain seeks to earn a place at Arthur's Round Table by defeating the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson).

The Green Knight is based on the 14th-century poem "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight." A24 described the film as an "epic take on the classic Arthurian legend" in a tweet Thursday.

The Green Knight is directed by David Lowery (Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon) and co-stars Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan and Alicia Vikander. The movie opens in theaters May 29.

Patel is known for starring in Slumdog Millionaire, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Lion. He recently appeared in the Amazon series Modern Love, and voiced Naofel in the English dub of I Lost My Body.