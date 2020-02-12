David O. Russell attends the 86th annual Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills in 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Christian Bale attends the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "Ford v Ferrari" on September 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Margot Robbie arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. She reportedly has signed on to star in David O. Russell's next movie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Birds of Prey, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell actress Margot Robbie has signed on to star in writer-director David O. Russell's next, as-yet-untitled film.

Deadline and Variety reported Robbie's casting in the New Regency project, but offered no details about its plot or setting other than to say it is based on an original story idea from Russell.

Ford v Ferrari star Christian Bale was previously reported as the male lead for Russell's new movie.

He and the filmmaker also worked together on American Hustle and The Fighter.

Russell's last film was 2015's Joy.