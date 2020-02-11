Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has announced that The Hunt will be released on March 13 after the film had it's original September theatrical release canceled.

The new release date was announced on Tuesday alongside a new trailer that briefly touches on the controversy that was surrounding the film.

The Hunt follows a group of wealthy elites, lead by Hilary Swank, who gather a group of less prosperous "deplorables" to hunt for sport until Betty Gilpin turns things around and fights back.

Emma Roberts, Ike Barinholtz, Justin Hartley and Ethan Suplee also star in the film from director Craig Zobel. Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions produced the project with the script by Damon Lindelof and Nick Curse.

Universal originally canceled the September release date following a string of mass shootings. The film was then heavily criticized by the media and President Donald Trump for seemingly pitting two political sides against each other.