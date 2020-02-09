Bong Joon-ho (C) and the cast and crew of "Parasite" arrive for the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Korean dark comedy Parasite was named Best Picture at the Academy Awards gala in Los Angeles Sunday night.

It also earned the honors for Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Bong Joon Ho.

This is the first non-English-language movie to take the top honor and Ho is the first Korean filmmaker to win the Best Director prize.

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar for Joker, which also aced the Best Original Score category.

Renee Zellweger was named Best Actress for Judy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and Laura Dern took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for Marriage Story.

1917 picked up the awards for Best Cinematography, Visual Effects and Sound Mixing, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won for Best Production Design.

Winners of 2020 Academy Awards Taika Waititi won Adapted Screenplay award for "Jojo Rabbit." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Laura Dern won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Marriage Story." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Brad Pitt won Best Actor In a Supporting Role for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Matthew A. Cherry (L) and Karen Rupert Toliver won Animated Short Film for "Hair Love." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Jacqueline Durran won Best Costume Design for "Little Women." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Elton John (L) and Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" for "Rocketman." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Hildur Gudnadottir won Best Original Score for "Joker." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Left to right, Dominic Tuohy, Guillaume Rocheron and Greg Butler, won Best Visual Effects for "1917." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Barbara Ling (L) and Nancy Haigh won Best Production Design for "Once upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Left to right, Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert, won Best Documentary Feature for "American Factory." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Left to right, Jonas Rivera, Mark Nielsen and Josh Cooley won Animated Feature Film for "Toy Story 4." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Left to right, Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro, and Vivian Baker won Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Bombshell." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Marshall Curry won Best Live Action Short Film for "The Neighbors' Window." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jojo Rabbit earned the Best Adapted Screenplay accolade and American Factory was voted Best Documentary Feature.

Toy Story 4 was named Best Animated Feature and the prize for Best Animated Short went to Hair Love.

Little Women won the statuette for Best Costume Design and The Neighbors' Window was selected Best Live-Action Short.

Bestowed at the Dolby Theatre by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the ceremony celebrated excellence in film for 2019.

The ABC telecast had no host for a second, consecutive year.

Singer-songwriter Janelle Monae opened the show with a musical performance.