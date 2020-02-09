Bong Joon-ho (C) and the cast and crew of "Parasite" arrive on the Academy Awards red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bong Joon-ho, winner of Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture for "Parasite," appears backstage with his Oscars. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Korean dark comedy Parasite was named Best Picture at the Academy Awards gala in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

It also earned the honors for Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Bong Joon Ho.

It is the first non-English-language movie to take the top honor, and Ho is the first Korean filmmaker to win the Best Director prize.

"Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win," Ho said, offering to break up his Best Director trophy and give pieces to his fellow nominees Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

"If the academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you. Thank you. I will drink until next morning. Thank you."

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar for Joker, which also aced the Best Original Score category. Renee Zellweger was named Best Actress for Judy.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and Laura Dern took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for Marriage Story.

1917 picked up the awards for Best Cinematography, Visual Effects and Sound Mixing, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won for Best Production Design.

Jojo Rabbit earned the Best Adapted Screenplay accolade, and American Factory was voted Best Documentary Feature.

Toy Story 4 was named Best Animated Feature, and the prize for Best Animated Short went to Hair Love.

Little Women won the statuette for Best Costume Design, and The Neighbors' Window was selected Best Live-Action Short.

Bestowed at the Dolby Theatre by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the ceremony celebrated excellence in film for 2019.

The ABC telecast had no host for a second consecutive year.

Singer-songwriter Janelle Monae opened the show with a musical performance.