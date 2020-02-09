Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor during the Academy Awards gala in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Toy Story 4 was named Best Animated Feature and the prize for Best Animated Short went to Hair Love.

Parasite scored the Best Original Screenplay honor.

Bestowed at the Dolby Theatre by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the ceremony celebrates excellence in film for 2019.

The ABC telecast has no host for a second, consecutive year.

Singer-songwriter Janelle Monae opened the show with a musical performance.