Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Margot Robbie-Mary Elizabeth Winstead comic-book adaptation Birds of Prey is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $33.3 million in receipts in its opening weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 with $12 million is Bad Boys for Life, which previously was No. 1 for three weeks, followed by 1917 at No. 3 with $9 million, Dolittle at No. 4 with $6.7 million and Jumanji: The Next Level at No. 5 with $5.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Gentleman at No. 6 with $4.2 million, Gretel & Hansel at No. 7 with $3.5 million, Knives Out at No. 8 with $2.4 million, Little Women at No. 9 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at No. 10 with $2.2 million.