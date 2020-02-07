Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Musical producer Neil Meron is working on a movie version of Broadway's musical 13 for Netflix.
"Thrilled to be producing my first film musical for @netflix #13 directed by #TamraDavis score by @MrJasonRBrown and screenplay by #RobertHorn Filming begins this summer," Meron tweeted Thursday.
His credits include Chicago, Hairspray, The Bucket List, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Sound of Music.
A casting search for child actors/actresses with Broadway experience is now underway for 13.
"Young Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school," a synopsis said.
Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison Country, Parade) is composing new music for the small-screen adaptation of 13, and Robert Horn (Tootsie the Musical, Teen Beach Movie) is penning the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish.
Tamra Davis (High School Musical: The Musical, Crossroads) is slated to begin directing the project in August.
13 opened on Broadway in 2008 with an all-child cast that included future Victorious co-stars Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies.
Netflix is also working on films based on the stage shows The Prom, Boys in the Band and tick...tick...Boom!