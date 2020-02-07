Left to right, John Stamos, Phylicia Rashad, Kenny Leon and Neil Meron attend the premiere of their film "A Raisin in the Sun" in Park City, Utah in 2008. Meron is producing a film version of the musical "13" for Netflix. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Musical producer Neil Meron is working on a movie version of Broadway's musical 13 for Netflix.

"Thrilled to be producing my first film musical for @netflix #13 directed by #TamraDavis score by @MrJasonRBrown and screenplay by #RobertHorn Filming begins this summer," Meron tweeted Thursday.

His credits include Chicago, Hairspray, The Bucket List, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Sound of Music.

A casting search for child actors/actresses with Broadway experience is now underway for 13.

"Young Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school," a synopsis said.

Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison Country, Parade) is composing new music for the small-screen adaptation of 13, and Robert Horn (Tootsie the Musical, Teen Beach Movie) is penning the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish.

Tamra Davis (High School Musical: The Musical, Crossroads) is slated to begin directing the project in August.

13 opened on Broadway in 2008 with an all-child cast that included future Victorious co-stars Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies.

Netflix is also working on films based on the stage shows The Prom, Boys in the Band and tick...tick...Boom!