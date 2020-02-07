Austin Butler is set to portray Elvis in the biopic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Maggie Gyllenhaal is set to portray Gladys Presley in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Maggie Gyllenhaal has signed on to portray Gladys Presley, the mother of Elvis Presley in director Baz Lurhrmann's upcoming biopic about the music legend.

Gyllenhaal joins a cast that includes Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, the star's manager.

Elvis Presley was known for speaking highly of his mother, calling her his number one girl.

Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) penned the script with Craig Pearce and is producing with his wife Catherine Martin.

The biopic will cover Elvis Presley's rise to fame over 20 years and his relationship with Parker.

Gyllenhaal recently starred in HBO's The Deuce and will next be seen in musical Best Summer Ever.