Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Maggie Gyllenhaal has signed on to portray Gladys Presley, the mother of Elvis Presley in director Baz Lurhrmann's upcoming biopic about the music legend.
Gyllenhaal joins a cast that includes Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, the star's manager.
Elvis Presley was known for speaking highly of his mother, calling her his number one girl.
Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) penned the script with Craig Pearce and is producing with his wife Catherine Martin.
The biopic will cover Elvis Presley's rise to fame over 20 years and his relationship with Parker.
Gyllenhaal recently starred in HBO's The Deuce and will next be seen in musical Best Summer Ever.