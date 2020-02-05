Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The origin story behind Gru and his quest to become a supervillain is explored in the latest trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The clip, released on Wednesday, takes place in the 1970s where Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) is attempting to be recruited into elite villain team the Vicious 6 despite his young age.

Gru, after being denied and challenged to do something evil in order to impress the Vicious 6, steals the group's medallion.

Gru is able to escape from the Vicious 6 with help from his loyal Minions, however, new Minion Otto loses the medallion after he traded it for a pet rock.

Minions: The Rise of Gru, from directors Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val, is set to hit theaters on July 3.

Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Michele Yeoh and Julie Andrews also provide voice work.

The film will feature a 1970s soundtrack by Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is a prequel to the Despicable Me series and is the second Minions movie.