Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig is back for a new mission as James Bond in a new teaser for No Time To Die which aired during Super Bowl LIV.

The teaser, released on Sunday, begins with Bond teaming up with fellow agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch). The pair are preparing for takeoff onboard a unique aircraft.

"You ever flown one of these things before?" Bond asks. "Nope," Nomi says before they take to the skies.

The teaser also promises that the 25th film in the Bond series will change everything as agent 007 shoots his way out of a car chase and then later finds himself underwater.

New villain Safin, portrayed by Rami Malek, also makes an apperance.

No Time To Die, from director Cary Joji Fukunaga, is set for release April 3 in the U.K. and April 8 in the U.S.

Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter and Naomie Harris as Moneypenny also star.