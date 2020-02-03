Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Yifei Liu defends her country from northern invaders in the final trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Mulan.

The trailer, released on Sunday, features Mulan (Liu) joining the Imperial Army in place of her ailing father despite women not being allowed to fight.

Mulan goes undercover as a man named Hua Jun and trains to become a skilled warrior. Mulan eventually sheds her disguise and bravely takes on the villainous Xianniang (Gong Li).

"You will die pretending to be something you're not," Xianniang says. "Yet here I stand, proof that there is a place for people like us," Mulan replies.

Mulan, from director Niki Caro, is set to arrive in theaters on March 27. Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui and Jet Li as the Emperor also star.