Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Disney announced on Monday plans to release a film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage play Hamilton that features the original broadway cast.

The film is set for release on Oct. 15, 2021 and will combine the best elements of live theater and film to present a cinematic stage performance.

Miranda, who created Hamilton, leads the original Broadway cast which also includes Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo and more.

Miranda confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that the project was filmed at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City.

Hamilton, which arrived on Broadway in 2015, won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 including Best Musical. The play tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

"Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience," Disney chairman Robert A. Iger said in a statement.

"And we're thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world," he continued.

A film adaptation Miranda's other musical In The Heights, is set to hit theaters on June 26.