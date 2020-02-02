Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Parasite scribes Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won won the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Film Screenplay on Saturday.
Taika Waititi took home the Best Adapted Film Screenplay prize for Jojo Rabbit.
Jesse Armstrong, Alice Birch, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Soon He Stanton and Will Tracy shared the honor for Best Drama Series for Succession.
Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade and Elizabeth Sarnoff scored the Best Comedy Series award for Barry.
The Best New Series prize went to the Watchmen writing team of Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Janine Nabers, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy and Carly Wray.