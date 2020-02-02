Bill Hader, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Barry," appears backstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Taika Waititi attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bong Joon Ho won the Writers Guild of America honor for Best Original Film Screenplay for "Parasite" on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Parasite scribes Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won won the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Film Screenplay on Saturday.

Taika Waititi took home the Best Adapted Film Screenplay prize for Jojo Rabbit.

2020 #WritersGuildAwards WINNERS were announced tonight at ceremonies in L.A. and NYC! Read the complete list here: https://t.co/yjvoKnl5tw Congratulations to all of this year's winners, nominees, and honorees! pic.twitter.com/644Muh5RzF— Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) February 2, 2020

Jesse Armstrong, Alice Birch, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Soon He Stanton and Will Tracy shared the honor for Best Drama Series for Succession.

Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade and Elizabeth Sarnoff scored the Best Comedy Series award for Barry.

The Best New Series prize went to the Watchmen writing team of Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Janine Nabers, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy and Carly Wray.