Taika Waititi attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon at the the Loews Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman attend the premiere of "1917" in Los Angeles on December 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Laura Dern won the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Marriage Story" on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Marriage Story scene-stealer Laura Dern won the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in London on Sunday.

1917 was named Best British Film and Jojo Rabbit scribe Taika Waititi took home the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Comedian and talk-show host Graham Norton is hosting the gala at the Royal Albert Hall.

The ceremony is airing on Britain's BBC One.

Joker leads the field with 11 nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each with 10 nominations, Jojo Rabbit with six and Little Women, Marriage Story and The Two Popes with five apiece.