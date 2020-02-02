George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman attend the premiere of "1917" in Los Angeles on December 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Martin Lawrence attends the premiere of "Ride Along" in Los Angeles in 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Will Smith's "Bad Boys For Life" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Will Smith-Martin Lawrence action-comedy Bad Boys For Life is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $17.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Over five weeks, the film has earned $148 million domestically.

Coming in at No. 2 with $9.7 million is 1917, followed by Dolittle at No. 3 with $7.7 million, Gretel & Hansel at No. 4 with $6.1 million and The Gentlemen at No. 5 with $6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Jumanji: The Next Level at No. 6 with $6 million, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at No. 7 with $3.2 million, The Turning at No. 8 with $3.1 million, Little Women at No. 9 with $3 million and The Rhythm Section at No. 10 with $2.8 million.