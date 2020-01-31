Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Paramount released a new teaser Friday for A Quiet Place Part II that will air during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

The clip features a flashback sequence in which John Krasinski's Lee returns as his small town is attacked by the sound-sensitive monsters.

The teaser then moves to the present as Emily Blunt's Evelyn travels with her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and her newborn baby.

Evelyn and her children must leave their destroyed farm following the events of the first film and soon come into contact with other survivors.

Paramount also released a behind-the-scenes feature about the sequel featuring Krasinski and Blunt.

"It's harrowing, it's terrifying but at the core of it, it's a very human story," Blunt says.

"We answer all those questions that the audience was asking about day one. Especially how did this all start," Krasinski says in reference to the flashback sequences.

A Quiet Place Part II, written and directed by Krasinski, is set to arrive in theaters on March 20. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou also star.