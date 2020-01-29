Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released on Wednesday a new teaser trailer for The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: Sponge on the Run which will air during the pre-game of Super Bowl LIV.

The clip features SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) attempting to tell his boss Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) everything that will happen in the film in 26 seconds as Super Bowl ads are expensive.

SpongeBob announces that Snoop Dogg will be making an apperance alongside footage of the rapper and that the film will contain car chases, flashbacks, robots, Keanu Reeves as a wise sage and churros.

The only thing missing is Gary, SpongeBob's pet snail who has gone missing. Sponge on the Run will follow SpongeBob as he embarks on an epic journey to find Gary with his best friend Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke).

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, from writer and director Tim Hill, is set to arrive in theaters on May 22. Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence) and characters voiced by Awkwafina and Reggie Watts will also be making appearances.

Super Bowl LIV takes place Sunday and will feature the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The halftime show will feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.