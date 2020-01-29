Miles Teller as his character Rooster in "Top Gun: Maverick." Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released new photos Wednesday of costumed cast members from its new action movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

The pictures show Miles Teller as Rooster, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Fanboy, Jay Ellis as Payback, Glen Powell as Hangman and Monica Barbaro as Phoenix.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise classic Top Gun is set for theatrical release on June 26.

"After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell [Cruise] is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him," a press release said.

"When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: Rooster, the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose."

Anthony Edwards played Goose in the original movie.