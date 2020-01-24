Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Steve Carell is a Democratic political consultant trying to help Chris Cooper run for mayor in the new trailer for Jon Stewart's upcoming comedy, Irresistible.

The clip, released on Friday, features Carell trying to help the Democratic party appeal to rural voters and notices a rousing speech Cooper's ex-Marine colonel gives at a town hall meeting.

Carell then starts to help Cooper become mayor in his small Wisconsin town. Carell is out of his element in Wisconsin and must learn how to relate to the town's citizens.

Rose Byrne stars as a rival political consultant for the Republican party who is attempting to derail Carell's mission.

Irresistible is written, directed and produced by Stewart, the former host of The Daily Show. The film is set to arrive in theaters on May 29.

Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso also star.