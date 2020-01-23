Brie Larson arrives for the world premiere of "Just Mercy" on September 6. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Marvel Studios has started developing a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel which starred Brie Larson in the title role.

Megan McDonnell, a writer on Disney+ series WandaVision which will follow Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), is in final negotiations to pen the Captain Marvel sequel.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck who directed and co-write the first Captain Marvel , will not be returning for the sequel. The new film will take place in the present day after the first one took place in the '90s.

The original Captain Marvel, released in March 2019, was Marvel's first female-led superhero film and grossed $1.13 billion globally. Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law and Annette Bening also starred.

Larson also appeared as the character in the after-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War and in Avengers: Endgame.