Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway is a veteran reporter desperate to find the truth in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix thriller, The Last Thing He Wanted.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Hathaway becoming the subject of her own story which involves arms dealing in Central America.

Hathaway is surprised to discover that her father, portrayed by Willem Dafoe, is involved with the arms dealing. She continues to push forward with her report but quickly finds herself in trouble.

Ben Affleck also stars as a high-level government official who is attempting to track down Hathaway's character.

The Last Thing He Wanted, from director Dee Rees is based on the novel of the same name by Joan Didion. The movie will stream on Netflix Feb. 21. Rosie Perez also stars.