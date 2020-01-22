Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The animated movie Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back -- Evolution is set to debut globally on Netflix on Feb. 27.

The CGI adventure will not be available for streaming in Japan and Korea, however.

"The ubiquitous reach and expert team at Netflix make them the perfect partner to bring this special animated movie to kids and fans around the world," Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at The Pokémon Company International, said in a press release on Tuesday. "Netflix is the ideal platform to help us execute a global simultaneous launch of an animated Pokémon movie on Pokémon Day, a special moment dedicated to celebrating the worldwide Pokémon fan community."

No vocal cast has been announced for the TV movie about the titular creature, "a Legendary Pokémon intended for use as a tool of destruction."

"But as Mewtwo becomes aware of its own dubious origin, it begins to resent its human creators and seeks revenge -- and Ash, Pikachu, and their friends find themselves at the center of its rampage!" a synopsis said. "With the future of the Pokémon world at stake, will our heroes be able to overcome Mewtwo's challenge... and will Mewtwo be able to find a new meaning for its life?"