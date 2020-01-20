Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Twenty-one films from Studio Ghibli, the Japanese animation company behind classic cartoons like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, will soon be available on Netflix in most territories.

Excluded from the global distribution deal are the United States, Canada and Japan.

WarnerMedia's HBO Max recently secured the U.S. streaming rights for the library and will make it available to subscribers when it launches this spring.

From February 2020, 21 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming exclusively to Netflix. We're proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike. pic.twitter.com/955uiYAzA1— Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) January 20, 2020

"This is a dream come true for Netflix and millions of our members. Studio Ghibli's animated films are legendary and have enthralled fans around the world for over 35 years. We're excited to make them available in more languages across Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia -- so that more people can enjoy this whimsical and wonderful world of animation," Aram Yacoubian, director of original animation at Netflix, said in a statement.

The lineup of films also includes Kiki's Delivery Service, Castle in the Sky, Porco Rosso, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbors the Yamadas, Howl's Moving Castle and Ponyo on the Cliff By the Sea.

The movies will be rolled out over the next couple of months, with the first few premiering Feb. 1.