Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

The studio shared a first official trailer for the film Wednesday featuring James Corden as the voice of Peter Rabbit.

The preview opens with Peter (Corden) and the other rabbits living a cushy life with Thomas McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) and Bea (Rose Byrne). Thomas and Bea plan to have a baby, pushing Peter to go on a new adventure.

Peter and the other rabbits visit Gloucester, where they rob a farmer's market. Peter's friends are taken, and he must team up with Thomas and Bea to get their family back.

"Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be," an official synopsis reads.

David Oyelowo co-stars as Percy McGregor, with Margot Robbie as the voice of Flopsy, Elizabeth Debicki as Mopsy, Daisy Ridley as Cottontail, Colin Moody as Benjamin and Lennie James as Barnabas.

Peter Rabbit 2 is a sequel to Peter Rabbit, which opened in theaters in 2018. The movies are based on the Peter Rabbit books by Beatrix Potter.

Will Gluck wrote, directed and produced Peter Rabbit 2. The film opens in theaters April 3.