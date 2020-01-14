Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson takes on a new threat in the latest trailer for her solo Marvel film, Black Widow.

The clip, released on Monday, follows the assassin turned superhero as she returns to her home country of Russia. Black Widow is on the run from the U.S. government following the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Black Widow reunites with her fellow trained killers and friends including Florence Pugh as Yelena, Rachel Weisz as Melina and David Harbour as Red Guardian.

The group must contend with a new army of Widow assassins and a masked warrior who resembles Marvel villain Taskmaster.

Black Widow battles this new threat on a bridge, unable to shoot him down due to a shield he is using. The masked enemy is also able to perform Black Widow's offensive maneuvers.

"I'm done running from my past," Black Widow says in the trailer.

Black Widow, from director Cate Shortland, is set to arrive in theaters on May 1.