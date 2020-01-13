Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Kathy Bates attempted to comfort her one-time The Waterboy co-star Adam Sandler on Monday after she was nominated for an Oscar for her work in Richard Jewell, but he was overlooked for his Uncut Gems performance.

"Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama," Sandler tweeted, along with a photo of Bates, after the names of nominees were read aloud in Hollywood.

Bates, who already has an Oscar for her role in 1990's Misery, quickly replied to Sandler's post with one of her own.

"I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son," Bates wrote.

The Waterboy is a comedy released in 1998.