Jan. 12 (UPI) -- World War I picture "1917" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $37.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The film, which had been in limited release since Christmas, won the Golden Globe for best motion picture drama one week ago. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was No. 1 for the last three weeks.

Coming in at No. 2 is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with $15.1 million, followed by Jumanji: The Next Level at No. 3 with $14 million, Just Mercy at No. 4 with $10 million and Like a Boss at No. 5 with $10 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Little Women at No. 6 with $7.7 million, Underwater at No. 7 with $7 million, Frozen II at No. 8 with $5.8 million, Knives Out at No. 9 with $5.73 million and Spies in Disguise at No. 10 with $5.1 million.