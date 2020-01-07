Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Young and quirky detective Timmy Failure is searching for his stolen Segway in the first trailer for upcoming Disney+ film, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made.

The clip, released Tuesday, follows Timmy (Winslow Fegley) running his detective agency known as Total Failure Inc. out of Portland.

Timmy is seen as an oddball who wears a red scarf, doesn't collaborate with law enforcement and has a seemingly imaginary 1,500 pound polar bear named Total who acts as his partner.

Timmy becomes desperate to find his Segway -- named The Failure Mobile -- and enlists the help of new friend Rollo Tookus (Kei). The pair embark on a journey to find the lost scooter.

"My name is Failure, Timmy Failure. The name is misleading because I am anything but. I am only concerned with one thing, greatness," Timmy says.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, from director Tom McCarthy, is coming to Disney+ on Feb. 7. The film is based on the best-selling book series by Stephan Pastis.

Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer, Wallace Shawn and Craig Robinson also star.