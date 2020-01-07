Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Tuesday revealed the nominees for the 2020 British Academy Film Awards, with Joker leading the way with 11 nods.
Joker is nominated for Best Film, Leading Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Director for Todd Phillips, Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Casting, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Make Up & Hair and Sound.
The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each earned 10 nominations, followed by Jojo Rabbit with six and Little Women, Marriage Story and The Two Popes with five each.
Parasite, 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are the others nominated for Best Film.
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Renee Zellweger (Judy) and Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose) are nominated for Leading Actress.
Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) are nominated for Leading Actor. Phoenix won the Golden Globe on Sunday for best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama.
The nominees for Supporting Actor include Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman) and Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). Supporting Actress nominees include Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Robbie a second time for Bombshell.
Phillips, Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) are nominated for Best Director.
The 73rd British Academy Film Awards, hosted by Graham Norton, will be held Feb. 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London and will air on BBC One.
Ellen DeGeneres, 'Fleabag' win at the 2020 Golden Globes
Ellen DeGeneres appears backstage after winning the Carol Burnett Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tom Hanks appears backstage after winning the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Renee Zellweger appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Judy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Laura Dern appears backstage after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture for "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Taron Egerton appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "Rocketman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Olivia Coleman appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for "The Crown." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Joaquin Phoenix appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Joker" during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Brett Gelman, Sian Clifford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott, members of the cast of "Fleabag" appear backstage after winning the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Waller-Bridge appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Fleabag." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Awkwafina appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "The Farewell." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Director Quentin Tarantino appears backstage after winning the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Michelle Williams appears backstage after winning the award Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Fosse/Verdon." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stellan Skarsgard appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Chernobyl." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bernie Taupin (L) and Elton John appear backstage after winning the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from 'Rocketman.' Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Brian Cox appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for "Succession." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Arianne Sutner (L) and Chris Butler appear backstage after winning the award for Best Motion Picture - Animation for "Missing Link." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ramy Youssef appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for "Ramy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sam Mendes appears backstage after winning the award for Best Director - Motion Picture "1917." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Song Kang-ho appears backstage after winning the award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for "Parasite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Patricia Arquette appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Act." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Brad Pitt appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hildur Gudnadottir appears backstage after winning the award for Original Score - Motion Picture for "Joker." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo