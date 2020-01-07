"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, "The Irishman" star Robert De Niro, director Martin Scorsese and star Al Pacino attend the premiere of the film on October 13. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Actor Joaquin Phoenix appears backstage Sunday after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Joker" at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Tuesday revealed the nominees for the 2020 British Academy Film Awards, with Joker leading the way with 11 nods.

Joker is nominated for Best Film, Leading Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Director for Todd Phillips, Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Casting, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Make Up & Hair and Sound.

The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each earned 10 nominations, followed by Jojo Rabbit with six and Little Women, Marriage Story and The Two Popes with five each.

Parasite, 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are the others nominated for Best Film.

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Renee Zellweger (Judy) and Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose) are nominated for Leading Actress.

Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) are nominated for Leading Actor. Phoenix won the Golden Globe on Sunday for best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama.

The nominees for Supporting Actor include Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman) and Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). Supporting Actress nominees include Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Robbie a second time for Bombshell.

Phillips, Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) are nominated for Best Director.

The 73rd British Academy Film Awards, hosted by Graham Norton, will be held Feb. 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London and will air on BBC One.