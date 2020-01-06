Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Thing About Harry, a new original film from Freeform, will premiere in February.

The network announced in a press release Monday that the LGBT romantic comedy will debut Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

The TV movie is directed by Peter Paige (Good Trouble, The Fosters), who co-wrote the film with Josh Senter. Paige also stars alongside Jake Borelli, Niko Terho, Britt Baron and Karamo Brown.

The Thing About Harry follows Harry (Terho), an uber-jock, and Sam (Borelli), a young gay man, as they travel to their Missouri hometown for a friend's engagement party on Valentine's Day. The pair develop a friendship and a potential romance.

Baron co-stars as Stasia, Sam's best friend, with Paige as Casey, Sam's roommate, and Brown as the character Paul.

"It's been an honor to partner with Freeform in making great television with LGBTQ+ characters as leads," Paige and co-executive producers Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny said in a statement.

"True equality can only be achieved when you see yourself reflected in the movies, music and stories that paint our culture," the trio added. "We've always wanted to make a movie -- an unabashedly romantic comedy -- that queer boys wouldn't have to translate. It's rewarding to take the genre to a new, all-inclusive level."

Borelli, Terho, Baron and Brown announced the premiere date in a video Monday.

"Props to this cute, environmentally-friendly save the date that won't get lost in your 'stuff' drawer," Freeform captioned the post.

Borelli is known for playing Levi Schmitt on the ABC series Grey's Anatomy, while Terho has appeared on the Starz drama Sweetbitter. Brown stars on the Netflix series Queer Eye.