Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A group of young mutants are trapped inside a hospital in the new trailer for upcoming X-Men horror thriller, The New Mutants.

The clip, released Monday, features Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga being monitored and held at a hospital that is protected by a force field.

The group discusses in a circle the traumatic experiences they went through after discovering their mutant powers.

A series of strange occurrences take place, forcing the group to band together and use their mutant abilities to escape from the seemingly haunted hospital alive.

The New Mutants, from director Josh Boone, is set to arrive in theaters April 3. Boone also co-wrote the film with Knate Lee.

The New Mutants is the final X-Men film produced by 20th Century Fox before it was acquired by Disney. The film has been delayed multiple times, and was originally set to hit the big screen on April 13, 2018.