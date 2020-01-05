Cast member Oscar Isacc and wife film director Elvira Lind attend the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on December 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on December 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Daisy Ridley attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on December 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $33.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The sci-fi film's domestic box office take so far is $451 million.

Coming in at No. 2 is Jumanji: The Next Level with $26.5 million, followed by Little Women at No. 3 with $13.6 million, The Grudge at No. 4 with $11.3 million and Frozen II at No. 5 with $11.29 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Spies in Disguise at No. 6 with $10.1 million, Knives Out at No. 7 with $9 million, Uncut Gems at No. 8 with $7.5 million, Bombshell at No. 9 with $4.1 million and Cats at No. 10 with $2.6 million.