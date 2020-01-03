Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Tyler Perry's new film A Fall from Grace.

The streaming service released a first trailer Friday featuring Crystal Fox as the titular Grace, a woman charged with the murder of her husband, Shannon (Mehcad Brooks).

The preview recounts how Shannon romanced a vulnerable Grace (Fox) following her divorce. He frames Grace for stealing money from the company where she works and disappears soon after.

"It's your fault. You made this too easy," Shannon tells Grace. "Women your age, low hanging fruit."

Grace is arrested after Shannon's disappearance and is indicted for his murder. Bresha Webb co-stars as Jasmine, a lawyer who believes Grace is innocent and agrees to represent her in court.

A Fall from Grace is written and directed by Perry, who co-stars in the film. The movie also features Phylicia Rashad and Cicely Tyson.

A Fall from Grace marks Perry's Netflix debut and is the first movie entirely filmed and released from his Tyler Perry Studios. The film premieres Jan. 17.