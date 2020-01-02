Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Sophia Lillis and newcomer Sammy Leakey must survive a terrifying witch in the new trailer for Gretel & Hansel.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Gretel (Lillis) and Hansel (Leakey) searching for food and shelter inside the woods when they encounter a witch, portrayed by Alice Krige.

Hansel is lured into the witch's cabin which smells of cake. The witch serves the siblings food but Gretel quickly becomes suspicious of the witch's intentions.

Gretel is soon held prisoner inside the cabin and must a way to escape with her brother before the witch carries out a dark plan against Hansel.

Gretel & Hansel, from director Osgood 'Oz' Perkins (The Blackcoat's Daughter), is set to arrive in theaters on Jan. 31. Jessica De Gouw and Charles Babalola also star.