Emily Blunt meets Cillian Murphy in 'Quiet Place Part II' trailer

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released its first, full-length trailer for the thriller A Quiet Place Part II on Wednesday.

The 2 1/2-minute preview shows Emily Blunt -- back as Evelyn Abbott -- running from her home with her three young children, trying to remain as silent as possible so as not to attract the sound-sensitive insect-like monsters that killed her husband and son in the first movie, 2018's A Quiet Place.

The Abbott family seeks refuge in an abandoned building inhabited by an anxious man played by Cillian Murphy.

"I don't know why you came all the way up here. There's nothing left," the man tells Evelyn.

"There are people out there worth saving," Evelyn tearfully argues.

"The people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving," the man responds.

The clip also briefly flashes back to the first day humanity came under attack, with Evelyn driving down a street as the huge, deadly creatures wreak havoc.

Written and directed by Blunt's husband John Krasinski, the movie is set to open in theaters on March 20.