'Zombies 2': Addison meets werewolves in new teaser

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Disney Channel is giving a glimpse of Zombies 2.

The network shared a teaser for the Zombies sequel Tuesday featuring returning stars Meg Donnelly as the human Addison and Milo Manheim as the zombie Zed.

The preview shows Addison (Donnelly) and Zed (Manheim) planning a date in the cafeteria at Seabrook High School. Their conversation is interrupted by a group of new students, who are werewolves.

Addison welcomes the werewolves to Seabrook, much to Zed's chagrin. Disney Channel said the new group of students "threatens to shake up the newfound peace" at Seabrook and causes a rift between Zed and Addison.

"New to Seabrook and ready to take over... #ZOMBIES2," the network tweeted Tuesday.

Zombies 2 is directed by Paul Hoen and co-stars Pearce Joza, Chandler Kinney and Ariel Martin. The movie premieres Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

The original Zombies is based on the TV pilot Zombies & Cheerleaders by David Light and Joseph Raso and debuted on the Disney Channel in February 2018. Light and Raso wrote the film and its sequel.