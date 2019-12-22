Actor Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on December 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor John Boyega attends the Japan premiere for the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on December 11. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Daisy Ridley attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on December 16. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $175.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Jumanji: The Next Level with $26.1 million, followed by Frozen II at No. 3 with $12.3 million, Cats at No. 4 with $6.5 million and Knives Out at No. 5 with $6.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Bombshell at No. 6 with $5.1 million, Richard Jewell at No. 7 with $2.6 million, Queen & Slim at No. 8 with $1.9 million, Black Christmas at No. 9 with $1.8 million and Ford v Ferrari at No. 10 with $1.8 million.