Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus have martial problems in 'Downhill' trailer

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are working through their marriage in the first trailer for upcoming comedy-drama, Downhill.

Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus presented the trailer on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday as the two stars made a surprise appearance on the talk show.

The trailer features the duo taking a family ski trip with their two kids when disaster strikes and an avalanche engulfs their resort.

The family is safe but Louis-Dreyfus becomes upset with how Ferrell ran away during the avalanche and left his family behind.

Ferrell claims that he left to go get help and that it would be impossible for him to run away in ski boots.

The couple must then reevaluate their marriage and their feelings for each other.

Downhill, from directors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 14.