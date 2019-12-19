"Jackass" star Bam Margera attends the premiere "The Last Stand" on January 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville. Paramount has announced that a fourth film in the comedy series will be released in March 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Paramount has announced that a fourth Jackass film will be released in about 15 months.

The studio said the film is scheduled for release on March 5, 2021, but did not announce any other details, including casting.

Jackass, an MTV comedy series with stunts and pranks, was created by Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze.

Characters Steve-O, Bam Margera, Ryan Dunn, Chris Pontius, Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey and Dave England also starred.

The show ran on the network for two years before Jackass: The Movie was released in 2002. It was followed up by Jackass Number Two in 2006 and Jackass 3D in 2010.

The three films grossed $335 million at the global box office.

Knoxville also starred in a 2013 spinoff titled Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa, in which he pulled pranks disguised as an elderly man.

The original cast have not gotten back together since Dunn, 34, died in a 2011 car crash.