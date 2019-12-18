Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise shows viewers how real jets were used in the filming of Top Gun: Maverick in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features the actor and his co-stars which include Miles Teller, experiencing what it is like to be inside a fighter jet with help from highly-trained pilots.

Each jet is outfitted with multiple cameras in the cockpit in order to capture how the G-forces are affecting the actors.

"You just can't create this kind of experience unless you shoot it live," Cruise says.

Director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer also make appearances to discuss the film and the filmmaking process.

"This is a competition film about family, friendship and sacrifice. It's a love letter to aviation. We're going to show you what it's really like to be a Top Gun pilot," Bruckheimer says.

Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to 1986's Top Gun, is set to arrive in theaters on June 26. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer -- reprising his role as Iceman, also star.

The sequel follows Cruise once again as U.S. Navy pilot Maverick who is training a new group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission.