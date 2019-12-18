Keanu Reeves is a back in a phone booth in new 'Bill & Ted' photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Orion Pictures has released three new photos of the cast of its sci-fi comedy, Bill & Ted Face the Music.

One image shows franchise star Keanu Reeves looking concerned as adult Ted peering out of a phone booth, which was his mode of time travel in 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

Another photo shows Reeves and co-star Alex Winter (Bill) talking to the Grim Reaper (William Sadler,) while a third shot shows their doppelganger daughters, Thea and Billie. played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends -- to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe," an official studio synopsis said.

Directed by Dean Parisot from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the movie is set for theatrical release on Aug. 21.

The ensemble includes Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.