'Impractical Jokers' raise the stakes in new trailer for first movie

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- TruTV's Impractical Jokers are heading to the big screen in the first trailer for the comedy show's upcoming movie.

James 'Murr' Murray, Brian 'Q' Quinn, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano are featured in the clip meeting Paula Abdul who invites the four friends to a party she is throwing in Miami.

The group discovers that Abdul has only sent over three tickets to the event, however, resulting in Murray, Quinn, Gatto and Vulcano once again challenging each other to compete in comedy-based hidden camera challenges to see who gets to attend the party.

Quinn is given a broken down car on the side of the road and must ask for help. A stranger offers assistance which leads to Quinn revealing to him that he has drugs and money in the car.

Gatto, meanwhile, pretends to be a man who has been stuck in a cave since the 1980s.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 21. Chris Henchy is serving as director.