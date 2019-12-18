Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Emily Blunt is back in a new brief teaser for A Quiet Place Part II that was released on Wednesday alongside a new poster.

The short clip comes with an announcement that a full trailer for the sequel will be released on New Year's Day.

Blunt is featured once again as Evelyn Abbott as she silently guides her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) through a woodland area.

The poster features the family walking into a deserted town holding baskets, a rifle and Evelyn's newborn baby.

John Krasinski, Blunt's husband who also starred in the first film, is returning to write and direct the sequel.

A Quiet Place Part II is set to arrive in theaters March 20.

The first film was released in 2018 and followed a family in a post-apocalyptic world surviving in silence from monsters that have super-sensitive hearing.