Oscar winners, left to right, Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali pose with their trophies in Los Angeles on February 24. More than 300 movies qualify for Oscar consideration for the next edition of the Academy Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that 344 movies have been deemed worthy of consideration for the 2019 Academy Awards or Oscars.

"To be eligible for 92nd Academy Awards consideration, feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by Dec. 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days," the academy said in a press release. "Under academy rules, a feature-length motion picture must have a running time of more than 40 minutes and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format."

Nominations are scheduled to be announced on Jan. 13 and winners will be revealed on Feb. 9 at a gala in Hollywood.

No host for the ABC broadcast has been announced yet.

The films eligible for Oscars are:

Abominable

Ad Astra

Adam

The Addams Family

The Aeronauts

After the Wedding

The Aftermath

AGA

Aladdin

Alita: Battle Angel

Always Be My Maybe

The Amazing Jonathan

American Factory

American Woman

Angel Has Fallen

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Anna

Annabelle Comes Home

Another Day of Life

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Aquarela

Arctic

Arctic Dogs

The Art of Racing in the Rain

The Art of Self-Defense

As the Earth Turns

Ask Dr. Ruth

Atlantics

Avengers: Endgame

Away

Bardo Blues

The Beach Bum

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

The Best of Enemies

The Biggest Little Farm

Black and Blue

Black Christmas

The Black Godfather

Blinded by the Light

Bombshell

Booksmart

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Breakthrough

Brian Banks

Brightburn

Brittany Runs a Marathon

The Bronx USA

The Chaperone

Charlie Says

Charlie's Angeles

Chasing Einstein

Children of the Sea

Child's Play

Clemency

Cliffs of Freedom

The Cold Blue

Cold Pursuit

Combat Obscura

Countdown

Crawl

Crown Vic

Cuck

The Current War

The Curse of La Llorona

Dark Phoenix

Dark Waters

Daughter of Mine

David Crosby: Remember My Name

The Dead Don't Die

Diane

Diego Maradona

Dilili in Paris

Doctor Sleep

A Dog's Journey

A Dog's Way Home

Dolemite is My Name

Don't Let Go

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Downton Abbey

Dumbo

Earthquake Bird

Echo in the Canyon

The Edge of Democracy

The Elephant Queen

Escape Room

The Etruscan Smile

Eve N'God This Female is Not Yet Rated

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

The Fall of the American Empire

The Fanatic

Fantastic Fungi

The Farewell

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fast Color

Fiddler

Fiddlin'

Fighting with My Family

Finding Julia

5B

Five Feet Apart

Flint Tale

For Sama

For the Birds

Ford v Ferrari

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Foster

Framing John Delorean

Frankie

Frozen II

Funan

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

The Game Changers

Gemini Man

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal -- Tales of Savagery

Glass

Gloria Bell

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The Goldfinch

Good Boys

The Good Liar

The Great Hack

Greener Grass

Greta

The Ground Beneath My Feet

Gully Boy

Hala

Halston

Happy Death Day 2 U

Harriet

Hellboy

Her Smell

A Hidden Life

High Flying Bird

The Highwaymen

Hold On

The Holy Fail

Honey Boy

Honeyland

Hotel Mumbai

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Hustle

Hustlers

I Lost My Body

I'm Not Here

Immortal Hero

The Intruder

Invisible Life

The Irishman

Isn't It Romantic

It: Chapter Two

Jawline

Jay Myself

Jexi

John Wick Chapter 3

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Josef

Judy

Jumanji: The Next Level

just Mercy

Kaddish

The Kid

The Kid Who Would Be King

The King

The Kingmaker

The Kitchen

Klaus

Knife + Heart

Knives Out

Knock Down the House

The Last

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Last Christmas

The Last Color

The Last Fiction

Late Night

The Laundromat

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Les Miserables

The Lighthouse

The Lion King

Little

Little Women

Little Woods

Locusts

Long Shot

Luce

Lucy in the Sky

M for Malaysia

MA

Mad?

A Madea Family Funeral

Maiden

Making Waves

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

Mapplethorpe

Marona's Fantastic Tale

Marriage Story

Men in Black: International

Mickey and the Bear

Midnight Traveler

Midsommar

Midway

A Million Little Pieces

Miss Bala

Missing Link

Monos

Moonlight Sonata

Mosul

Motherless Brooklyn

The Mustang

My Stretch of Texas Ground

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

NE ZHA

Never Alone

The Nightingale

1982

1917

Non-Fiction

Official Secrets

Okko's Inn

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

One Child Nation

One Last Night

One Little Finger

Ophelia

The Other Story

Otherhood

Pachmama

Paddleton

Pain and Glory

Paradise Hills

Parasite

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Pet Semetary

Peterloo

Photograph

Playing with Fire

Playmobil the Movie

Plus One

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Poms

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Pretty Broken

The Prodigy

Promare

The Proposal

Queen & Slim

Queen of Hearts

Quezon's Game

The Quiet One

Rambo: Last Blood

Ramen Shop

Ready or Not

Red Joan

The Refuge

The Report

Rezo

Richard Jewell

Rocketman

Roll Red Roll

Rolling Thunder Revue

Sauvage/Wild

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scotland

Sea of Shadows

Seberg

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Shadow

Shaft

Shazam

Single Slipper Size 7

6 Underground

The Song of Names

Sorry Angel

The Sound of Silence

South Central Love

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spies in Disguise

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Stuber

The Sun is Also a Star

Sunset

Surprise Me

The Swallows of Kabul

Sword of Trust

Teen Spirit

Tel Aviv on Fire

Tell Me Who I Am

Terminator: Dark Fate

Them That Follow

This Changes Everything

This Magnificent Cake

This One's For the Ladies

To Be of Service

To Let

Tolkien

The Tomorrow Man

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I am

The Tower

Toy Story 4

Transit

Trial By Fire

Triple Frontier

Turnover

21 Bridges

The Two Popes

Uglydolls

Uncut Gems

Upin & Ipin

The Upside

Us

Velvet Buzzsaw

Vita & Virginia

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi

Waves

Weathering with You

What Men Want

Where's My Roy Cohn?

The White Crow

White Snake

Wild Rose

Windows on the World

Wine Country

Wish Man

A Wishing Tree

Wonder Park

Wrestle

Yesterday

Yomeddine

Zombieland: Double Tap