Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that 344 movies have been deemed worthy of consideration for the 2019 Academy Awards or Oscars.
"To be eligible for 92nd Academy Awards consideration, feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by Dec. 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days," the academy said in a press release. "Under academy rules, a feature-length motion picture must have a running time of more than 40 minutes and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format."
Nominations are scheduled to be announced on Jan. 13 and winners will be revealed on Feb. 9 at a gala in Hollywood.
No host for the ABC broadcast has been announced yet.
The films eligible for Oscars are:
Abominable
Ad Astra
Adam
The Addams Family
The Aeronauts
After the Wedding
The Aftermath
AGA
Aladdin
Alita: Battle Angel
Always Be My Maybe
The Amazing Jonathan
American Factory
American Woman
Angel Has Fallen
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Anna
Annabelle Comes Home
Another Day of Life
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
Arctic
Arctic Dogs
The Art of Racing in the Rain
The Art of Self-Defense
As the Earth Turns
Ask Dr. Ruth
Atlantics
Avengers: Endgame
Away
Bardo Blues
The Beach Bum
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
The Best of Enemies
The Biggest Little Farm
Black and Blue
Black Christmas
The Black Godfather
Blinded by the Light
Bombshell
Booksmart
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Breakthrough
Brian Banks
Brightburn
Brittany Runs a Marathon
The Bronx USA
The Chaperone
Charlie Says
Charlie's Angeles
Chasing Einstein
Children of the Sea
Child's Play
Clemency
Cliffs of Freedom
The Cold Blue
Cold Pursuit
Combat Obscura
Countdown
Crawl
Crown Vic
Cuck
The Current War
The Curse of La Llorona
Dark Phoenix
Dark Waters
Daughter of Mine
David Crosby: Remember My Name
The Dead Don't Die
Diane
Dilili in Paris
Doctor Sleep
A Dog's Journey
A Dog's Way Home
Dolemite is My Name
Don't Let Go
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Downton Abbey
Dumbo
Earthquake Bird
Echo in the Canyon
The Edge of Democracy
The Elephant Queen
Escape Room
The Etruscan Smile
Eve N'God This Female is Not Yet Rated
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
The Fall of the American Empire
The Fanatic
Fantastic Fungi
The Farewell
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast Color
Fiddler
Fiddlin'
Fighting with My Family
Finding Julia
5B
Five Feet Apart
Flint Tale
For Sama
For the Birds
Ford v Ferrari
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Foster
Framing John Delorean
Frankie
Frozen II
Funan
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
The Game Changers
Gemini Man
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal -- Tales of Savagery
Glass
Gloria Bell
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
The Goldfinch
Good Boys
The Good Liar
The Great Hack
Greener Grass
Greta
The Ground Beneath My Feet
Gully Boy
Hala
Halston
Happy Death Day 2 U
Harriet
Hellboy
Her Smell
A Hidden Life
High Flying Bird
The Highwaymen
Hold On
The Holy Fail
Honey Boy
Honeyland
Hotel Mumbai
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Hustle
Hustlers
I Lost My Body
I'm Not Here
Immortal Hero
The Intruder
Invisible Life
The Irishman
Isn't It Romantic
It: Chapter Two
Jawline
Jay Myself
Jexi
John Wick Chapter 3
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Josef
Judy
Jumanji: The Next Level
just Mercy
Kaddish
The Kid
The Kid Who Would Be King
The King
The Kingmaker
The Kitchen
Klaus
Knife + Heart
Knives Out
Knock Down the House
The Last
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Last Christmas
The Last Color
The Last Fiction
Late Night
The Laundromat
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Les Miserables
The Lighthouse
The Lion King
Little
Little Women
Little Woods
Locusts
Long Shot
Luce
Lucy in the Sky
M for Malaysia
MA
Mad?
A Madea Family Funeral
Maiden
Making Waves
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
Mapplethorpe
Marona's Fantastic Tale
Marriage Story
Men in Black: International
Mickey and the Bear
Midnight Traveler
Midsommar
Midway
A Million Little Pieces
Miss Bala
Missing Link
Monos
Moonlight Sonata
Mosul
Motherless Brooklyn
The Mustang
My Stretch of Texas Ground
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
NE ZHA
Never Alone
The Nightingale
1982
1917
Non-Fiction
Official Secrets
Okko's Inn
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
One Child Nation
One Last Night
One Little Finger
Ophelia
The Other Story
Otherhood
Pachmama
Paddleton
Pain and Glory
Paradise Hills
Parasite
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Pet Semetary
Peterloo
Photograph
Playing with Fire
Playmobil the Movie
Plus One
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Poms
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Pretty Broken
The Prodigy
Promare
The Proposal
Queen & Slim
Queen of Hearts
Quezon's Game
The Quiet One
Rambo: Last Blood
Ramen Shop
Ready or Not
Red Joan
The Refuge
The Report
Rezo
Richard Jewell
Rocketman
Roll Red Roll
Rolling Thunder Revue
Sauvage/Wild
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scotland
Sea of Shadows
Seberg
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Shadow
Shaft
Shazam
Single Slipper Size 7
6 Underground
The Song of Names
Sorry Angel
The Sound of Silence
South Central Love
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spies in Disguise
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Stuber
The Sun is Also a Star
Sunset
Surprise Me
The Swallows of Kabul
Sword of Trust
Teen Spirit
Tel Aviv on Fire
Tell Me Who I Am
Terminator: Dark Fate
Them That Follow
This Changes Everything
This Magnificent Cake
This One's For the Ladies
To Be of Service
To Let
Tolkien
The Tomorrow Man
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I am
The Tower
Toy Story 4
Transit
Trial By Fire
Triple Frontier
Turnover
21 Bridges
The Two Popes
Uglydolls
Uncut Gems
Upin & Ipin
The Upside
Us
Velvet Buzzsaw
Vita & Virginia
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi
Waves
Weathering with You
What Men Want
Where's My Roy Cohn?
The White Crow
White Snake
Wild Rose
Windows on the World
Wine Country
Wish Man
A Wishing Tree
Wonder Park
Wrestle
Yesterday
Yomeddine
Zombieland: Double Tap