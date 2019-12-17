Taylor Swift says she attended cat school to prepare for 'Cats'

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift and her Cats co-stars Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward said on Today Tuesday that they attended cat school to prepare for the upcoming film.
"Cat school is something that you could do as much of or as little of as you wanted. I was in cat school a lot," Swift told Today host Hoda Kotb.
"You're crawling around on the floor, you're learning about their anatomy, their impulses, their instincts, how they sense things," the singer continued.
Idris Elba, Judi Dench, James Corden, Jason Derulo and Ian McKellen also star in the film. Hayward, a Royal Ballet principal dancer, is making her feature film debut in the lead role as Victoria.
"I still can't believe it," Hayward said about appearing alongside an all-star cast. "I just tried not to like dwell on it too much and just try and treat everyone like they're just normal people."
Cats, from director Tom Hooper, is set to hit theaters on Friday. The film is an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway musical of the same name, which is based on author T.S. Eliot's book Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats.
Kotb also asked Swift about recently being honored with Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award and the speech she gave, which touched on her career, sexism in the music industry, struggles she has endured due to being a woman and how Scooter Braun has acquired her music catalog from her former label Big Machine Records.
"If it's going to help someone else and it's something that I see as truly beneficial to other people, I think it's important to express yourself and in music you know, as women we need to have each other's backs," Swift said.
Taylor Swift, cast and crew attend 'Cats' premiere in NYC
Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Cats." She stars as Bombalurina in the film. She says,"This musical is timeless."
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift also wrote a song
for the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jennifer Hudson stars as Grizabella in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Idris Elba stars as Macavity in the film. Each cast member was featured in their cat form
achieved through special effects and motion-capture technology. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Actress Emma Myles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jason Derulo stars as Rum Tum Tugger in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rebel Wilson stars as Jennyanydots in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Actress and singer Krysta Rodriguez. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Actress and singer Ana Villafañe. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Theater producer Jordan Roth. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Actress and model Sara Sampaio. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
James Corden stars as Bustopher Jones. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Author Kelly Killoren Bensimon. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Singer-songwriter Jennifer Nettles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lifestyle blogger Grace Atwood. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Music producer Nile Rodgers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rodgers plays with the red carpet background. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lee Hall was one of the screenplay writers for the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Francesca Hayward stars as Victoria in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Actress Jenna Leigh Green. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Actress Betty Buckley. She won a Tony Award for her original role in the Broadway production of "Cats" in 1983. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Television host Sara Gore. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Laurie Davidson stars as Mr. Mistoffelees in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Danny Collins stars as Mungojerrie in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Model Rebecca Mir. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo