'Top Gun: Maverick': Tom Cruise takes to the skies in new trailer

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise is rebellious U.S. Navy pilot Maverick once again in the new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to 1986's Top Gun.

The clip, released on Monday, features Maverick having to train a new group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission.

Maverick performs a number of death-defying stunts in the air while piloting different aircrafts.

Miles Tiller, who portrays the son of Maverick's late co-pilot Goose, also makes an appearance as he gets into a physical altercation with Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick, from director Joseph Kosinski, with Jerry Bruckheimer returning to produce, is set to hit theaters on June 26. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer -- reprising his role as Iceman, are also set to star.

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it," reads the synopsis.