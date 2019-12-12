'In The Heights': The community comes together in first trailer

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The streets of New York City's Washington Heights come alive in the first trailer for In The Heights, based on the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical of the same name.

The clip, released on Thursday, follows young bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) who has big dreams and who has been saving up all of his money to have a better life.

The tight-knit Washington Heights community needs to stick together as their beloved neighborhood starts to disappear.

The trailer features a number of grand, highly-choreographed musical numbers filled with hundreds of dancers.

In The Heights, directed by Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon M. Chu, is set to hit theaters on June 26. Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco also star.

Miranda, who serves as producer and who wrote the music and lyrics, will portray Piraguero in the film.

In The Heights opened in Broadway in 2008 and won multiple Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score.