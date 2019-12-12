Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its All the Bright Places adaptation.

The streaming service shared a release date, Feb. 28, and a poster Thursday on Twitter for the new movie based on the Jennifer Niven novel.

"Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Kelli O'Hara, Keegan-Michael Key, and Luke Wilson star in All The Bright Places, adapted from Jennifer Niven's best-selling novel," Netflix wrote. "Premieres February 28."

The poster shows actress Elle Fanning, 21, getting close to Justice Smith, 24. Fanning and Smith play Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, two teenagers who bond while exploring their home state of Indiana, in the film.

"Live life at full brightness," the poster reads.

All the Bright Places is directed by Brett Haley. Shipp co-stars as Kate, O'Hara as Sheryl, Key as Embry and Wilson as James.

Netflix announced All the Bright Places in a press release in October 2018. The film will explore mental illness and its impact on its relationships, while also showing the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

Fanning and her sister, Dakota Fanning, will also star in a feature film adaptation of the Kristin Hannah novel The Nightingale. Fanning called the project "a dream come true" in an Instagram post last week.

Smith is known for starring in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Detective Pikachu, and the Netflix series The Get Down. He will star with Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming film The Voyeurs.